Primary Healthcare Relationship Manager - HUB

Primary Healthcare Relationship Manager | Washington | Full Time and Permanent | 37.5 hrs | £27,000 per annum + car allowance



Spire Healthcare have an exciting opportunity for a Primary Healthcare Manager to join our Business Development Team on a Full Time and Permanent basis.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom, with 39 private hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland. Working in partnership with around 7,300 experienced consultants, Spire Healthcare deliver tailored, personalised care to in-patients and day care patients, and is the leading private provider, by volume, of knee and hip operations in the United Kingdom. We are proud that over 90% of our hospitals are rated 'good' or better by the CQC. We are committed to the highest quality of patient care and have earned a reputation as a leader in our field.



The purpose of the Hub Primary Healthcare Manager will be to drive referral activity and revenue growth for the Hub hospitals, consisting of Hull and Washington.

You will work alongside colleagues to build positive relationships with third party referrers which includes but is not limited to GPs, practice management staff and Allied Health Professionals. You will be integral in positioning the Hub hospitals as the number one choice for patients.

This position is full-time, permanent working predominantly Monday - Friday with occasional evening and weekend events (which you will arrange).

Duties and responsibilities:

- Research and understand the healthcare market and competition to identify emerging opportunities and respond accordingly

- Coordinate a schedule of meetings with target GPs, practice management staff, Allied Health Professionals and corporate to promote Hub hospitals and services in line with Hub growth plans. This includes regular appointments, follow ups and educational sessions both face to face and virtually

- Develop, promote and implement a programme of events and communications for our key customers across the Hub and cross fertilising events where appropriate with representatives from all Hub hospitals

- Work closely with the Hub Sales & Business Development Director, Hub HD and SMTs to understand the hospital's priorities and areas of focus and tailor activities to promote these

Who we're looking for:

- Understanding the healthcare market

- Strong communication skills, demonstrating an ability to positively engage in stakeholder relationship management

- Ability to work effectively within their Hub as part of a team and on own initiative, while operating within a national framework

- Balance the role demands and display excellent time management and prioritisation skills

- Demonstrate understanding of data and any aligned required actions

- Ability to influence diverse audiences

- Results driven and proactive

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

