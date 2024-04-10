We have an amazing opportunity for a Health Care Assistant in the Harrow (HA5) area!

I'm currently working with a well-respected GP Surgery in St Neots (PE19) area who are currently looking for a Health Care Assistant to join their team on a permanent basis. They're looking for a HCA to work 2 to 5 days per week earning £12 per hour.

The Practice are looking for a HCA who can run their own clinics in: Phlebotomy, ECGs, wound care/simple dressings, Administering Injections such as Flu and Pneumonia, long term condition reviews, such as diabetes, asthma, NHS Health checks, INR clinics, Learning disabilities, smoking cessation etc.

You'll be really valued member of the team and you'll be working alongside some amazing clinicians, so you'll be well supported within this role. You can also set your own working pattern and working days, so you could have the perfect work life balance.

The Practice has a good CQC report and a great reputation within the community, which has been maintained over many years which really demonstrates the success of this Practice.

Benefits

Earn £12 per hour

Work 2 to 5 days per week

4 weeks Annual leave + bank holidays

NHS pension

Good CQC

Free parking

If you are interested in this role, please don't hesitate to contact Rob:

Email: robert.bellamy@chase-medical.com

Phone: 0114 275 7421