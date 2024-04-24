Deputy Manager (RGN desirable)

Competitive, plus company benefits

Full-time role



A Top 20 Care Home Group 2024!



Parkfield Grange, situated in Stourbridge, is a stunning luxurious 74 bedded residential and dementia care home.



We have an exciting role for a confident, compassionate and experienced Deputy Manager who will assist the General Manager in all aspects of the day to day running of the home on a 24 hour basis. You will also deputise for the General Manager across the whole range of their duties in their absence.



Ideally you will have experience as a RGN and will ensure all aspects of the management of the home meet with the Essential Standards of Quality and Safety and the requirements of the Care Quality Commission. You will need to be able to support and manage teams and demonstrate a calm and professional manner at all times.



You will oversee and maintain the care of the residents living at the home, ensuring each resident receives care according to their individual needs. Mentoring and supporting team members at all times ensuring appraisals/training/supervisions are up to date.









For this role a professional qualification; Registered Nurse with active PIN registration is preferred, however you will be considered if you can demonstrate a solid background of relevant experience.



Essential requirements:



Previous management/supervisory experience Excellent written and oral communication skills including IT skills Evidence of recent clinical practice Evidence of management and administration of medication competency Knowledge of NMC code of Conduct and standards

