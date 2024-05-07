Deputy Manager

Birmingham (Oldbury)

A Healthcare provider based in Birmingham (Oldbury) is looking to hire a Deputy Manager on a permanent full-time basis. The provider is a small and personable company providing excellent care for children and young people aged 10 - 18 who may have suffered from trauma, neglect, exploitation, and/or abuse. As part of the management team, you will be responsible for creating and maintaining a safe and nurturing home where our young people can flourish. The role can be challenging and demanding at times however with plenty of memories to cherish.

What's on Offer?

Up to £35,000 p/annum (DoE)

Performance Bonus

Enhanced Annual Leave

Employment Anniversary Bonus

Ofsted Related Bonus

Employee Assistance Programme

Necessary Training

Ongoing Professional Development

Extensive Support

Company Social Events

Free Meals at Work

Internal Progression

Flexible Hours

What are we looking for from you?

A caring, selfless and empathetic natured individual who is committed, perseveres and can provide flexibility. Furthermore, you can motivate and inspire leadership abilities

and good strong work ethic. You are positive, organised and possess good timekeeping.

In addition to the above, you are also:

Over 21 years old

Hold a Full UK Manual Driving Licence

A minimum of 24 months residential childcare experience

At least 12 months senior/supervisory experience

Diploma Level 3 or 4 in Children and Young People Workforce

How to Apply:

If you are interested in this role and would like some more information, then please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your CV to Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.