Deputy Manager
Birmingham (Oldbury)
A Healthcare provider based in Birmingham (Oldbury) is looking to hire a Deputy Manager on a permanent full-time basis. The provider is a small and personable company providing excellent care for children and young people aged 10 - 18 who may have suffered from trauma, neglect, exploitation, and/or abuse. As part of the management team, you will be responsible for creating and maintaining a safe and nurturing home where our young people can flourish. The role can be challenging and demanding at times however with plenty of memories to cherish.
What's on Offer?
Up to £35,000 p/annum (DoE)
Performance Bonus
Enhanced Annual Leave
Employment Anniversary Bonus
Ofsted Related Bonus
Employee Assistance Programme
Necessary Training
Ongoing Professional Development
Extensive Support
Company Social Events
Free Meals at Work
Internal Progression
Flexible Hours
What are we looking for from you?
A caring, selfless and empathetic natured individual who is committed, perseveres and can provide flexibility. Furthermore, you can motivate and inspire leadership abilities
and good strong work ethic. You are positive, organised and possess good timekeeping.
In addition to the above, you are also:
Over 21 years old
Hold a Full UK Manual Driving Licence
A minimum of 24 months residential childcare experience
At least 12 months senior/supervisory experience
Diploma Level 3 or 4 in Children and Young People Workforce
How to Apply:
If you are interested in this role and would like some more information, then please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your CV to Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.