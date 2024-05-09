Patient Services Manager | Spire Shawfair Park Hospital - Edinburgh | Full time | Permanent



Spire Shawfair Park Hospital is looking for Patient Services Manager to be responsible for providing clear professional leadership of administration, customer facing and service functions throughout Spire Hospital. Working to ensure key stakeholders are fully supported across all administration, customer facing and service functions.



The suitable candidate must be able to work across 5 out of 7 days between the hours of 6.30am and 8.30pm, on a rota basis.



Duties and responsibilities:

- Provide clear leadership in the operation and delivery of all administration functions which includes In-Patient Bookings, Reception, and Clinical Reception ensuring they perform to the required commercial, corporate and professional standards

- Regularly monitoring performance and taking appropriate action to meet financial targets and key performance indicators

- Developing strong and effective communication channels throughout administration departments by holding regular team meetings and promoting the correct Spire behaviours

- Responsible for the personnel management of the Administration team, including recruitment, training, Enabling Excellence, sickness recording, annual leave, health and safety and performance management including compliance with DES assessments and manual handling requirements

- Developing, leading, and maintaining a 'one best way' standard of customer service. Ensuring high standards of customer service are consistently reviewed and achieved

- Constantly review performance of the administration services based on performance monitoring data feedback received from customers, including consultants and developing action plans for ongoing continuous improvement

- Where appropriate, leading on the investigation and response to formal complaints, including the reporting of adverse events

- To assist in production of monthly business performance summaries detailing patient activity and staff used and areas of over/under spend

- To monitor team service levels adjusting and reallocating of resource (such as staff) as required meeting the demands of the business



The ideal candidate:

- Track record of successful people and process management, ideally in a multi-functional environment

- Previous experience working in the healthcare industry or a similar customer orientated organisation

- Ability to work with complex patient and finance administration systems and telephony systems



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Katie Willis



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.