Deputy Manager - Domiciliary Care
Deputy Manager for Domiciliary Care, salary up to £29k.
Chase Medical are working with an established Domiciliary Care provider to recruit a Deputy Manager working in the south Yorkshire region.
You'll be working on 4 local authority contracts in Bansely, Mexbourgh and Doncaster. You'll be working out of 2 offices in Bansely and Mexbourgh.
What's on offer?
- Competitive salary up to £29k
- 28 days annual leave
- Performance related bonuses
- Progression opportunities due to the expansion of the company
- Supportive working environment
- Support with completion of qualifications
To Apply for this role you must have:
- Have a Level 5 in Leadership and Management
- Must have a Level 3 in Health and Social Care
- At least 1 year's experience in Management
- Full UK Driving License
The duties of the Deputy Manager include but are not limited to:
- Work to CQC standards
- Manage the care team remotely to ensure they are providing the best care
- On-call duties where necessary
- Manage the call times for all Care and Support Workers and customers using the computerised rostering system. Ensuring all call times are entered at the correct time
- This is a full-time role for a Deputy Manager to work for an established, ever-growing domiciliary care provider. If you are interested in the Deputy Manager position, then please apply today and we will be in touch!
If you're interested in this amazing role please get in touch!
