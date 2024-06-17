Team Leader - Children's Home

Location: Burton upon Trent

Hours: Full-Time

Salary: up to £37,000 p/annum (DOE & Negotiable)

An established Children's Residential Home is looking to hire a Team Leader to to join their Organisation in Burton on a permanent full-time basis. The successful candidate must be somewhat flexible and able to work shifts which include sleeps. Excellent opportunity for an experienced, qualified candidate to join the team in one of our children's residential homes. We are a rapidly expanding organisation who are currently offering a very competitive salary plus benefits including a quality bespoke training package and generous remuneration for sleep-in shifts. We specialise in supporting Children and Young People who have suffered early life trauma, neglect or abuse and may display challenging behaviours.

Benefits:

Competitive Pay & Sleep-in Allowance

Enhanced Overtime Rate of Time and a Third

Access to Employee Wellbeing Programme

28 Days Annual Leave, Rising to 33 days with 5 years service

Essential Requirements:

Full Manual Driving Licence

Level 3 Diploma for Residential Childcare or equivalent

To participate in further continuing professional development support the needs of our young people

To have a clear passion and desire to support children and young people

To be active member of a progressive and committed team

The main duties of this role include:

Ensuring shifts are planned with Residential Support Workers, To ensure that all risks are safely managed in line with the company policies and procedures, To communicate effectively with the team regarding the plans for the day, To provide reports and documentation that reflects the progress of the young person using our paperless systems and tools, To review the young people's care plans and other associated documentation, To undertake an in-depth quality and bespoke training package, To attend staff meetings and be proactive in developing and improving the service model, To act as an advocate for the young person whilst using a positive parenting model, To work with young people using positive support strategies including de-escalation tools and techniques using in-house training (PRICE) and more.

In order to learn more and APPLY, please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421.

Chase Recruitment are a specialist recruitment company specialising in permanent roles in Health and Social Care across the UK.