Assistant Practice Manager

Manchester

Up to £34k

A growing practice located in Manchester is looking to recruit an Assistant Practice Manager on a permanent basis. This practice has over 7,500 patients with a mixed patient demographic.

The ideal candidate will have good IT understanding and you must have previous experience in general practice. Your day-to-day role will include either leading on or assisting the Practice Manager in finance, recruitment, staff rotas, absences. You will be responsible for working closely with the Practice Manager and partners to keep the practice running at a high standard.

Benefits of this role include:

· Negotiable salary DOE- up to £34k

· 5 weeks annual leave + bank holidays

· Free Parking

· NHS pension

· Outstanding CQC

We receive a high number of applicants so apply now to make the most of this opportunity! You can also find out more information by sending me an email at leah.beard@chase-medical.com or by calling Leah on 0114 275 7421.

