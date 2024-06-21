Endoscopy Team Leader | Theatre | Regency - Macclesfield | Band 6/7 depending on experience

Are you looking for a step up in your career or maybe just a change? If so, a fantastic opportunity has arisen at Spire Regency for an Endoscopy Team Lead, to join our experienced and dynamic team.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue.

From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



The Spire Regency Hospital in Macclesfield, South Cheshire opened in 1991 and has undergone extensive site modernisation creating an excellent environment for our team and patients. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology.

Our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business, bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality of patient care.

We are committed to our employees, well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Duties and responsibilities:



To manage the endoscopy service and lead the team in the provision of care for patients in a safe and caring environment, in the most efficient and clinically effective way, whilst maintaining the patient's privacy and dignity. To provide leadership, advice and support to other staff in the department and support the Theatre Manager in the overall management of the healthcare environment



Who we're looking for



Be NMC or ODP registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Minimum of 3 years endoscopy experience

Have BLS and ideally ALS

Have a strong knowledge of Joint Advisory Group (JAG) and CQC standards as required for endoscopy services

Knowledge on all health and Safety and COSHH

Excellent communication skills



We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

Flexibility to maximise your work life balance

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

A great team, all dedicated to being the best



More information on our range of benefits is included in the attached leaflet.



We're committed to people, both patients and staff. Join us, and you'll receive a warm welcome.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with

Spire please contact Sarah Whittaker on 07525887973 or e-mail

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



