Role: Registered Manager, Children's Home

Location: Near Dover

Job Type: Permanent, Full-time

We have an exciting job opportunity for an experienced Registered Manager with a minimum of 3 years of experience working in an Ofsted-registered children's home. This is a great opportunity for a dedicated Registered Manager to join and manage a dual children's home, supporting the care staff and management team.

Benefits include:

- A comprehensive training package

- 32 days of annual leave, including bank holidays

- Up to £50,000 per annum

Requirements:

- Minimum Level 3 qualification in Children's Care

- Must be over 21 years of age

- Previous managerial experience in a children's home

- Must be a driver with own vehicle

- Minimum of 3 years working in children's residential care

The ideal candidate should have experience working in a leadership role in a children's home, be a driver with access to a vehicle, and possess excellent communication and interpersonal skills to build positive relationships with the care team and service users. Flexibility and adaptability to handle on-the-day scenarios and work-required shifts are essential.

If you are interested in this role, please call 01142757421 and ask for Olo, or email to olo.muda@chase-medical.com.

