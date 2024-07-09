Integrated Governance, Quality and Risk Manager/Clinical Governance Manager | Cardiff | Permanent | Full-time | 37.5 hrs | Competitive pay plus fantastic benefits | Free Parking



Spire Cardiff is currently looking for an experienced Clinical Governance Manager to join our Clinical Governance team.



Role purpose:

To work closely with the Director of Clinical Services, Hospital Director, Lead Consultant for Clinical Governance and the MAC Chair in driving clinical excellence, quality and clinical governance within the hospital.

Working hours: Monday-Friday 9 am to 5 pm



Duties and Responsibilities

1. Support all departments in ensuring compliance with CQC and or external and internal PSQR audits and actions.

2. Produce the quarterly Integrated Quality Governance Reports and provide support in the compilation of other governance related reports using a wide range of databases including Datix, AMaT and excel work sheets.

3. Initiate the investigation of incidents in a timely manner via the Incident Reporting system and appropriate escalation of incidents. To support colleagues in the collation and submission of information within timescales as per corporate policy, for example PSIRF and duty of candour.

4. To support the Director of Clinical Services and Hospital Director in any legal requests received and collate information as appropriate.

5. Promote and encourage quality improvement projects and an open reporting and shared learning culture within the hospital and deliver training/information sessions to colleagues as required.

6. Develop own knowledge and practice and actively assist others to continually professionally develop.

7. Demonstrate and support a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security.

8. Review and support the release of any new policies; local policies, NICE and or any new guidance and monitor compliance.

9. Support and enable equality, diversity and rights.

10. Prioritise and communicate key issues to the Director of Clinical Services or Senior Management Team in line with business needs of the hospital.

11. Work with hospital SMT to ensure compliance in hospital reporting for external bodies such as BSR, NJR and the Public Health Information Network (PHIN)

12. Freedom to Act - the post holder is professionally responsible to ensure timely escalation of any concern which can have a negative impact upon patient safety.



Who we're looking for:

- Relevant clinical qualification desirable, however not essential if equivalent experience in quality improvement or clinical governance experience can be demonstrated.

- Previous experience operating at senior level

- Experience of undertaking clinical audits

- Experience of undertaking Root Cause Analysis

- Attended and obtained recent PSIRF training

- Quality Improvement (QI) or Project Management qualification/training.

- Computer literate with a comprehensive understanding of word and excel and be able to transfer data into charts with Excel and other programmes.

- Ability and experience of collating data, interpreting data accurately, report writing and minute taking, demonstrating excellent attention to detail



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free DBS

- Free Car park

- Free Uniform



Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 30 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.