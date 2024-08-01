Engineering and Estates Manager

Engineering & Estates Manager | Estates and Facilities | Competitive Salary | Reading | Full Time, Permanent

Spire Healthcare has an exciting opportunity for an Engineering Manager to join our Estates and Engineering team on a Full Time and Permanent basis.

The 37.5 hours will be split across the week and being on call as part of a rota is also a requirement.

We are looking for a multi skilled individual with previous management experience in a similar environment. Training and support will be provided, alongside development opportunities.

As Engineering Manager you will be responsible to facilitate the maintenance on a continuous basis of the site buildings and equipment within the hospitals ensuring an efficient and safe maintenance and engineering service.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Leading the team via daily huddles, monthly meetings and colleague management via regular 1-2-1s with team members

- Ensuring prioritised task allocation to ensure a safe and efficient hospital/multi-site facility.

- Facilitating the implementation of a planned preventative maintenance system and ensure an equitable standard of all routine checks and replacements. Leading on the service, test, diagnose and repair, where practical, mechanical and electrical installations, plant and equipment

- Ensuring an accurate and consistent standard of recording test results as set out in current hospital standards and legislation.

- Chair or attend regulatory meetings to ensure H&S compliance

- Leading on the emergency maintenance team outside normal working hours by organising weekend cover for essential maintenance and contractor supervision.

- In addition, you will be expected to provide on call cover for the site on a rota basis

Who we're looking for:

- The post holder should have an advanced electrical, plumbing or engineering background, this should include some experience in building services

- Desirable experience: CSSD, Endoscopy, Hydrotherapy plant maintenance

- Previous experience of working within a hospital environment is desirable

- The job holder must have an excellent level of interpersonal and communication skills

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Dental Plan

- Employee Assistance Programme

- Free DBS

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.

