Physiotherapy Manager | Physiotherapy |Salary - Competitive | Full Time | Permanent | Blackpool

** JOINING BONUS OF £2000**



Spire Fylde are currently recruiting for a Physiotherapy Manager to join our Physio Department on a full time, permanent basis. This role will suit a candidate who either has previous experience or is looking for the next step in their career.



Spire Fylde Coast Hospital is based in the seaside town of Blackpool. We have 3 operating theatres undertaking a wide range of procedures in Orthopaedics, ENT, Spines, Ophthalmic, Urology, Vascular, Gynaecology, Endoscopy, Plastics and General Surgery. Your role will be to assist in the cleaning and upkeep of wards, offices and shared spaces throughout the hospital.



Duties and responsibilities:

Develop own managerial and clinical knowledge and practice and assist others to continually professionally develop.

Develop a working environment and culture that actively improves health safety and security.

Enable people to exercise their rights and promote their equality and diversity.

Lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas and work practices.

Determine the effective use of physical and financial resources.

Undertake Human Resource activities for all members of the team.

Assist with research and development.

Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility as agreed with line manager in the prevention and control of HCAI.

In collaboration with specialist/highly specialist physiotherapists, set and monitor the standard of physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis and treatment capabilities and competencies across the team. Ensure they are implemented and regularly audited.

Compare current physiotherapy practices, trends and developments against appropriate benchmarks, ensuring the implementation of best practice.

Collect, collate and organise data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment relating to clients' physiotherapy needs, promote their wellbeing and reduce risks in the short and long term



Who we are looking for :

Degree (BSc Hons Physiotherapy) or equivalent

Registered with the Healthcare Professional Council

Supervisory/Management qualification is desirable.

Experience of applying clinical reasoning skills to a range of complex and varied patient case mixes, which must include orthopaedics.

Experience of working in partnership with consultants and participating in creating innovative solution for the service

Experience of clinical leadership e.g. developing and supporting peers

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alex Sweeney on or call 07736276134

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



