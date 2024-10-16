Porter and Waste Team Lead | Estates and Facilities | Cambridge | £25,000 per annum | 37.5 Hours a week | Excellent Benefits | Enhancements for unsociable hours

Spire Cambridge Lea Hospital are seeking a Porter and Waste team leader to lead the portering department to ensure a high quality service is provided, using excellent communication skills and a positive approach to customer care.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Portering:

- Supporting, directing, guiding, and training staff in the Portering Services Department, whilst working alongside them as a member of the team at operational level.

- Complete the team rota to a fair standard whilst ensuring the team is fully staffed.

- Administrative duties within the team including team meetings, 1-1's and appraisals.

- Liaising with the hospital's linen supplier to deliver clean linen and collection of rejects.

- Assist with the delivery and collection of equipment within the hospital,

- Remove clinical, general waste and recycling from all areas and dispose or store appropriately.

- Retrieval and delivery of Medical Records.

- To collect and transport specimens to and from the Pathology Laboratory

- To collect and transport mail, notes, equipment and any other requested items across the hospital site.

- Keep car park, yard and grounds clear of litter and properly swept, particularly around the main entrance.

- Move beds with patients to and from the Wards and Theatres.

- Move furniture and other items within the hospital as required

Waste:

- Monitor compliance to Spire's waste management policy.

- Coordination and scheduling of audits.

- Provide instruction, training and supervision for staff in all departments.

- To ensure all bin locations are appropriate and signage is in place.

- Ensure compliance to waste segregation policies are adhered to

What we are looking for:

- Hold a full UK driving license.

- Experience in a customer facing environment/role

- Ability to manage a team

- Excellent communication and social skills and an open, friendly nature.

- Able to lift heavy items and manoeuvre patient beds/trolleys.

- General IT knowledge

- Experience in a similar role (Desirable)

- Undertake any other reasonable task within the knowledge, skills and ability of the post holder.

- A high level of customer contact is a key part of the porter's role, and a high level of professionalism and appearance is required at all times.

- Work shifts that may include early mornings, evenings, weekends, and bank holidays on a rota system. Shifts 7.5 hour per day between the 5:00am - 22:00pm Monday - Sunday (Enhancements paid 05;00am - 8:00am / 20:00pm - 22:00pm / and weekends)

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.