Chase Medical is looking for an experienced Medical Secretary to work with a GP surgery in Farnham on a temporary locum basis. If you are currently working in the area, then locum could be a great way for you to benefit from additional earnings of £14.50 - £20 per hour (including holiday pay) while helping out a centre in need.

What We Offer

Working with Chase Medical has great benefits such as:

Competitive rates of pay of £14.50 - £20 per hour (including holiday pay)

(including holiday pay) Full flexibility in when you want to work with no minimum shift requirements,

Pick-up shifts the day before or up to 12 months in advance,

Exclusive access to all shifts available both locally and nationwide,

A quick and easy registration process.

What We're Looking For

To be considered for this role you must have experience working as a Medical Secretary within a GP surgery and be confident with the following:

Actioning and following up on referrals to hospitals and specialists via both electronic (ERS) and paper-based routes,

Maintain accurate and up-to-date medical records for patients,

Using clinical IT systems, including EMIS Web and Docman,

Assisting healthcare professionals with administrative tasks as needed.

How to Apply

If this sounds like a great opportunity to you APPLY NOW by sending your CV across to me or by contacting the Chase Medical offices on 0114 275 7421 and asking for Scott.

If you have any friends or colleagues who might be interested in this position or any other Primary Care opportunities with Chase Medical let us know and you could earn yourself £500 per referral!