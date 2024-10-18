Quality & Governance Manager

Bedford

A Good CQC rated GP Surgery in Bedford is looking to hire a Quality & Governance Manager to join their team on a permanent full-time basis. This is a 6 Month Fixed Term Contract with a view to going permanent. The practice is looking for someone who has previous management experience and daily duties include Ensuring smooth, efficient and safe running of the Practice, Maintaining a happy and committed Team, To provide effective governance and compliance support to ensure that TDPG meets its statutory obligations, Accountable for the management and delivery of high quality, safe and effective governance processes across the partnership, Influence and improve quality standards and nurture the development of a maturing organisational governance culture and Ensuring the Premises strategy is delivered and aligned to Clinical strategy and development. Furthermore, to ensure management and maintenance of premises and their compliancy as well as IPC audits support and Maintain and enhance the patient facing and communication strategy for TDPG.

What's on offer?

Up to £50,000 p/annum (DoE & Skills)

6 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays

NHS Pension

Free Parking On-site

Diverse Population

Good CQC

Paid Breaks

Birthdays Off

Training and Development

6 Month FTC

The Practice utilises System One and the team consists of GP Partners, Salaried GPs, Clinical Pharmacists, Paramedics, Practice Nurses, HCAs, Admin and more. The GP Surgery is part of a wider PCN and across the sites holds a total list size of around 40,000 patients.

