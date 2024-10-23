Clinical Pharmacist

Location: Reading

Hours: Full-time, flexible working

Salary: £22.37 - £25.60 (DOE)

I'm currently working with a fantastic surgery who are looking for a Clinical Pharmacist to join their team on a permanent basis. They're a lovely surgery with an excellent support network and like to hold daily coffee breaks!

This surgery are able to offer full-time hours with a salary between £22.37 - £25.60 per hour (DOE, negotiable if you currently earn more). They currently have approximately 14,000 patients.

Additional Benefits:

On-site parking

NHS Pension

Fantastic support

Daily coffee breaks

Who are they looking for?

The surgery are looking for someone with General Practice experience and holds a degree or equivalent in pharmacy. You must have the Independent Prescribing Qualification. They're ideally looking for someone who can carry out these tasks:

Have up-to-date clinical knowledge, thorough understanding of primary care prescribing, medication reviews

Conducting and managing face-to-face and remote clinical caseloads in primary care.

Deal with the repeat prescription system

Perform structured medication reviews

If you'd apply to this vacancy, please contact Annabelle at Chase Medical on 0114 275 7421. You can also email your CV directly to Annabelle.Holden@chase-medical.com or click apply now!

