Deputy Director of Clinical Services | Norwich | Competitive Salary | Full Time 37.5 | Permanent

Spire Norwich Hospital holds a long-standing reputation for providing high quality, comprehensive private hospital care. Our facilities are excellent and the hospital is staffed by a valued team of highly skilled professionals. We have 4 theatres, 2 wards, comprising of 50 beds, and deliver a range of outpatient services through our busy and dynamic outpatient and diagnostic imaging departments providing a progressive and stimulating environment for our highly motivated teams.



Duties and responsibilities:



- Provide effective management and strong leadership across Clinical areas

- To remain calm effective and focused at all times whilst leading teams to excellence

- Facilitate safe staffing across all areas, with particular focus on Inpatient areas.

- Assess and ensure the delivery of safe and effective clinical care

- Coordinate hospital activity relating to clinical risk management between clinical areas of responsibility within the hospital

- Determine the effective and efficient use of physical and financial resources

- Undertake Human resource activities for all members of the team

- Develops a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security

- Support DoCS and the Clinical Governance Lead on various aspects of clinical governance, including incident reporting, clinical quality and service improvement through the use of information, research, communication and patient/carer involvement

- Support DoCS in service development and clinical strategy in line with the needs of the organisation

- Contribute to the clinical workforce development programmes

- Participate in the on call rota

- Deputise in DoCS absence

- Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility as agreed with line manager in the prevention and control of HCAI

- Support and enable equality, diversity and rights



Who we're looking for:



- Registered Nurse

- Meeting financial and key performance indicators.

- Management, motivation and development of teams in particular a track record of successfully applying performance management

- Evidence of management of change and supporting strategic management initiatives

- Supporting the commercial development of clinical services including supporting the creation of new business and innovative opportunities

- Previous experience of managing multidisciplinary teams

- Experience of consultant engagement to increase business performance, plus the ability to challenge consultants to influence best practice

- Positive working relationship with regulators



Benefits:



We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



Our Values:

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion.

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together



We commit to our employees' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.