Administration Manager - Diagnostic Imaging

Diagnostic Administration Manager | Competitive Salary plus excellent benefits| Bristol | Full time 37.5 hours per week | Free on site parking

Role purpose

Working with the Head of Radiology and the Admin Team Leader to manage the administrative team and processes. Ensuring that we are able to maximise our revenue stream in this area through efficient management of the patient pathway.

Duties and responsibilities:

1. Review all admin processes using key KPI data, patient feedback, consultant feedback and colleague feedback. Identify gaps and implement solutions to improve the bookings, reporting and other administrative processes.

2. Working closely with the Head of Radiology to increase the types of service on offer, for example complex injections, 6-7 day opening times and 24 hour local availability to ensure that we are providing outstanding service to both patients and consultants.

3. Engagement with Consultants and Med Secs to continuously provide exceptional service

4. Manager the Admin Team Leader and provide support to the wider administrative team.

5. Provide support to non clinical administrative teams in other areas such as Physiotherapy, Theatre, Outpatients and Pre Op Assessment.

6. Compile process documentation and training guides for all processes to ensure new starters are onboarded in the same way.

7. Monitor and adapt ways of working to ensure that KPI targets are consistently met.

8. Establishing and maintaining a comprehensive whole organisational approach to improving customer service, including setting standards bench-marking.

9. Working closely with other patient facing non clinical admin teams to ensure consistency across the hospital.

Who we're looking for:

- Must have previous management experience

- Good standard of secondary education with demonstrable literacy and numeracy skills

- Track record of process improvement / transformation

- Previous experience working in the healthcare industry or a similar customer orientated organisation

- Demonstrated ability in problem solving and process improvements skills

- Ability to understand key business processes and complex business issues

- Ability to work with complex patient and finance administration systems and telephony systems

- Demonstrated ability in people management to deliver a plan of activity through direct reports

- Ability to understand and manage effectively the impact of competing pressures and conflicting priorities

- Ability to challenge constructively in a solution orientated way

- Excellent interpersonal, communication and presentation skills, including listening and facilitation skills

- Highly literate and numerate with strong analytical ability

- Commercially astute with a passion for customer service

- IT literate and a competent user of the MS Office suite of products

- Results driven, high levels of determination and initiative

- Proactive and able to self-motivate

Benefits:

- We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park.

Our Values:

Caring is our passion: We put patients at the heart of everything we do

Succeeding together: We work together, learn from each other and celebrate success

Driving excellence: We stretch ourselves to achieve fantastic results

Doing the right thing: We make sound and considered judgements

Delivering on our promises: People can trust us to do what we say we'll do

Keeping it simple: We make complex things easier

We commit to our employees' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.