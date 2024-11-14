Supplies Manager | Stores/Supplies/Warehouse/Retail | Bristol | Full Time | Permanent | 37.5 hours | Competitive pay plus fantastic benefits

Spire Bristol Hospital, is looking to recruit a Supplies Manager to join their fantastic team on a full time, permanent basis.

Role purpose:

To co-ordinate and control the supply of all stock and supplies to the hospital departments ensuring the timely delivery, accurate and efficient processes achieving company KPI measures. Ensuring stock levels are adequate for the business department and reviewed regularly for opportunities. Liaising with both the National Distribution Centre (NDC) and external suppliers as required

Contract type: Permanent

Duties and responsibilities:

- Day to day management of the Supplies Team

- Daily stock control, ordering of all stock and non-stocked items for theatre to be delivered from the NDC, or appropriate approved external supplier in line with supply management processes and procedures and in a timely fashion to ensure delivery when required

- Receive delivery of stock from each vendor, ensuring correct administration on SAP and in paper form for robust audit trails matching the goods to the PO and raising and resolving queries as they arise

- Review Consumable, Prosthesis (Stock and Consignment) and Stationery stock lines regularly to ensure appropriate Par levels in conjunction with Departmental Managers to reflect changes in Clinical Practice and in line with appropriate KPI stock days

- Continuously review stock for rotation ensuring obsolescence is minimised and actioned where appropriate in line with company policy, to ensure out-of-date stock is never used

- Ensure an organised and safe work environment with row/bins labelled for all areas and work with staff to modify to needs and stock arranged accordingly

- Ensure all loan kits from external providers are informed/ordered in line with theatre demands

- Work closely with the Theatre Admin team to ensure stock is booked onto the system to allow charging and to review any issues regarding stock

Who we're looking for:

- Awareness and understanding of Health & Safety at Work and COSHH

- Previous experience in a supplies or stores environment

- Previous management / supervisory experience

- Whilst no formal qualifications are required you must be able to communicate with other members of staff and patients clearly and your personal appearance must be of a high standard, expected in a professional healthcare environment, together with demonstrable literacy and numeracy skills.

- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

- Ability to work without supervision

- IT literate and a competent user of the MS Office suite of products

- High degree of accuracy and a methodical approach to workload

- Ability to build and maintain effective working relationships, both internally and externally

- Highly numerate

- Able to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

- Ability to work on own initiative and prioritise demanding workloads accordingly.

- Must have previous experience of using SAP

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals, 10 clinics and a Specialist Cancer Care Centre across England, Wales and Scotland.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.