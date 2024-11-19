£ Market leading + comprehensive package

Spire Murrayfield - Edinburgh



Spire Murrayfield is looking to recruit a Director of Clinical Services to join its senior management team. You will provide overall clinical leadership and operational management to all areas of the clinical and non-clinical service areas, working very closely with the Hospital Director and other members of the senior management team.



Spire Healthcare is one of the UK's leading independent hospital groups and the largest in terms of revenue. From our 39 hospitals and eight clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, we provide diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care in areas including orthopaedics, gynaecology, cardiology, neurology, oncology and general surgery. We are the principal independent provider by volume of knee and hip operations in the United Kingdom and we also own and operate sports medicine, physiotherapy and rehabilitation brand, Perform.



We have achieved our market leading position because of our purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business. Our people, tireless commitment to care quality, together with our ambition to enable each and every Spire colleague to flourish differentiates us and has created a safe, patient focused environment where we can work effectively as one team.



Key responsibilities of this role include:

- Promote a cost effective, patient focused quality service for the continuing success of Spire Healthcare

- Provide clear focus on business results; maintaining the balance between quality healthcare delivery and sound financial performance

- Lead and implement the hospital's clinical strategy and provide support and input to the hospital's overall business strategy, consistent with corporate direction

- Deputise for the Hospital Director in their absence

- Develop a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security

- Develop strategies and policies for service improvement within an evolving corporate agenda

- Set and maintain clinical practice standards within a Governance and Regulatory framework

- Work in partnership with the Hospital Director and consultants to achieve Annual Operating Plan delivering the hospital clinical strategy

- Act as Caldicott Guardian in respect of confidentiality and data protection, safeguard and govern uses of patient information within the hospital

- Act as the Director of Infection Prevention and Control for the hospital (DIPC)



The ideal candidate will be:

- Competent across a range of clinical, management and leadership skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration and further education and development

- Registered with an appropriate Health Professional Regulator (e.g NMC/HCPC/GPC)

- Have evidence of substantial post registration, continual professional development in management and clinically related and relevant subjects



Benefits:

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Comprehensive Private medical insurance which covers pre-existing conditions and no excess

- 35 days annual leave (rising to 37 days) inclusive of bank holidays.

- Generous Company pension scheme with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers, including groceries discounts and gym memberships discounts.

- Life assurance

- We commit to our colleagues' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support, and reward, MHFA onsite and access to our 24/7 EAP.



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all.



Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



For more information about the role, please contact Katie via:



We look forward to your application!



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.