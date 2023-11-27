Healthcare Assistant - Imaging

Imaging Department Assistant (HCA) | Imaging | Bristol | Full time | Permanent | Competitive Pay plus Excellent Benefits

Spire Bristol Hospital are looking for an Imaging Department Assistant (HCA) to join our friendly team. This role will be responsible for providing a high standard of customer service to all patients, consultants, NHS partners, staff and visitors.

Spire Bristol Hospital is the largest private hospital in the South West, offering fast access to a broad range of treatments and services including complex surgery and a Children and Young People's Service. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we're committed to looking after you and your health.

Spire Healthcare was announced as winner of the 'Best Workplace for Learning and Development - Over 1,500 Nursing Staff category' at the Nursing Times Workforce Summit & Awards 2021. The award recognised the introduction of a whole range of learning and development initiatives for clinical and non-clinical colleagues, including Spire's new nurse apprenticeship programme.

Duties and responsibilities:

- You will be assisting the Imaging team in the provision of exemplary patient care.

- Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients.

- Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person and assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies

- Promoting best practice and contributing towards quality improvements

Skills/qualifications we're looking for:

- Previous experience of working as an HCA (or equivalent) in a clinical environment

- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential

- NVQ Level 3 is desirable but not essential

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.