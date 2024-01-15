Bank Registered Nurse - Outpatients

Bank Staff Nurse - Outpatient Department | Spire South Bank Hospital | Worcester | Flexible Working

Spire South Bank Hospital located in Worcester, has an exciting opportunity for a Staff Nurse to join our dynamic and experienced Outpatient Department team working as part of our Bank.

Spire South Bank Hospital are looking to recruit experienced and committed Nurses to join our Bank. Working with a wide variety of specialisms you will be able to develop your clinical skills in a modern and supportive environment.

Spire South Bank Hospital has been in operation for 30 years providing quality private healthcare to the local population and beyond, earning a reputation as a leader in Worcestershire. We work with some of the areas most experienced Consultant Surgeons, Anaesthetists and Physicians to deliver tailored, personalised care. We are proud of the positive patient feedback we receive and are currently undertaking refurbishment of our in-patient bedrooms following significant recent investment.

Most important is that our Nurses are experienced in an acute setting and are willing to learn new procedures and techniques under expert supervision.

Duties and Responsibilities:

- Carry out individualised nursing care and procedures to the highest standards complying with hospital policies and procedures at all times

- Chaperone and assist Consultants during examination of the patient's and minor surgical procedures and assists in arranging investigations requested by Consultants

- Carry out any other duties delegated by the OPD Manager / team leader for the proper and efficient care of the patient's and the smooth running of the department

- You will be responsible for risk assessments and Datix investigations

- Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

- Promote best practice in health and safety and security.

- Assist in maintaining and developing services.

Who we are looking for:

- Registered Nurse with NMC registration

- Minimum of 1 years nursing within a surgical department

- Previous outpatient experience would be advantageous, but not essential

- Enthusiastic and energetic professional

- Be ECG and Phlebotomy trained



Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber on



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications