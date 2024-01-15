Pharmacist - Part Time

Pharmacist | Pharmacy | Band 5/6 (dependent on experience) | Worcester | Part Time - 15 hours

Spire Southbank is looking for a Pharmacist to join their team on a part time basis.

Spire South Bank Hospital has been in operation for 30 years providing quality private healthcare to the local population and beyond, earning a reputation as a leader in Worcestershire. We work with some of the areas most experienced Consultant Surgeons, Anaesthetists and Physicians to deliver tailored, personalised care. We are proud of the positive patient feedback we receive and are currently undertaking refurbishment of our in-patient bedrooms following significant recent investment.

Duties and responsibilities

To provide an exemplary pharmacy service in accordance with current legislation, accepted professional and ethical standards and clinical requirements. To provide advice and support to consultants, other clinicians and patients ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost effective use of medicines. To advise the hospital and its departments on the safe management of medicines, ensuring compliance with current legislation and professional standards. To promote a multidisciplinary, patient focused approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service.



Who we're looking for

- Be GPhC Registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Covering dispensary duties

- Clinical verification of prescriptions

- Medicines reconciliation on wards

- Providing support and medicine advice to other professionals

- Oncology Pharmacy experience or a desire to train within this is desirable

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala at

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications