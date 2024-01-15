

Spire South Bank Hospital is looking for a highly motivated Physiotherapist to join our high performing team. With a focus MSK and Orthopaedic patients. This is your opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level.

Duties and responsibilities

To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis, treatment and advice to patients within the outpatient and inpatient department

- To be confident in liaising with specialist consultants to support promotion and further development of the service

- Discuss, agree and explain responsibilities for the physiotherapy assessment of patients, including their needs and any associated risks

- Using clinical reasoning skills develop treatment plans that are appropriate to the patient taking into consideration their physiotherapy care, risks and wellbeing.

Who we're looking for

- Degree (BSc Hons in Physiotherapy) or equivalent

- At least 3 years' post graduate clinical MSK experience

- Experience of assessing, diagnosing and treating a range of patients/cases



Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Silvia Barbucci on or

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

