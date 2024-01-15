Ref:#JBD07995
Therapy Assistant
2 hours agoPosted date
2 hours ago
Medicine / HealthcareJob categoryMedicine / Healthcare
Therapy Assistant
Streatham, London
Reports to: Head of Therapy
Job Overview:
(Note: In addition to these functions employees are required to carry out such duties as may reasonably be required)
- To provide a high standard of neuro therapy service to a wide range of patients with neurological conditions; that enables residents to access and maintain personal interests in accordance with best practice, agreed standards, legislation and within the financial budget
- To provide a range of therapies to support the well being of all residents under the supervision of qualified therapists.
- To work with the Therapy team in ensuring therapy plans are implemented, documented and evaluated. Ensure the programmes reflects the current population of the services’ wishes and preferences
- To promote an enablement culture and approach to care within the British home
- To maintain skills at a current level, undertake such training and development as required from time-to-time to maintain and progress knowledge
Therapy Assistant - Working Hours:
- 5 days over 7-day period, as agreed with the manager.
Therapy Assistant - Role Specific Duties:
- Assist in the provision of physical/cognitive management programmes and report any changes in the resident’s condition.
- Maintain the dignity and privacy of residents at all times, and assist in the smooth working of the therapy team.
- Ensure equipment is clean, safe and in good working order, reporting any defects entering it in the maintenance book.
- Undertake clinical and administrative duties as appropriate.
- Attend ward and departmental meetings, as appropriate, maintaining good communication links with colleagues.
- To work with the multidisciplinary team to promote rehabilitation and enablement to all client groups within the home.
- Maintain focus on optimising patients’ functional abilities through appropriate rehabilitation input
- Keep up to date with new techniques and technologies available for treating patients
- To assist in the induction and orientation of new members of the therapy team
- Supervise and teach, students and assistants
- To attend and occasionally present at in-service training programmes, staff meetings, training sessions/courses (internally).
- To attend all statutory and mandatory training as and when required to do so.
Therapy Assistant - Working with Others:
- Develop effective working relationships with other employees within the service
- Work in cooperation with members of the multi-disciplinary teams to maximise opportunities for people in the service
- To work closely with the activity co-ordinator in provision of joint sessions
- To work closely with the fundraising team in supporting relationships with outside stake holders and promoting therapeutic activities externally.
Therapy Assistant - Leading by Example:
- Seek opportunities for personal and professional growth
Personal Responsibilities:
- Attend statutory training and any other training as directed by the management
Therapy Assistant - General
- Be responsible for the safe use of equipment used in carrying out physiotherapy duties and report any hazards or defects for repair through the appropriate channels
- Maintain good relationships with other multi-professional visiting the home
- Experience of working with a range of partner organisations.
- Knowledge of the enabling approach to support people to meet their full potential
- Evidence of continuous professional development
- To comply with all statutory requirement and legislation i.e. Health & Safety, COSHH, Moving and Handling, Fire Safety, Environmental Health etc
- This job description is not exhaustive and you may be required to undertake other duties commensurate with your position at the request of the Director of Care or person in charge of the home.
- It is a condition of employment that this post is subject to a satisfactory Enhanced Disclosure and Barring check.
Values-Based Personal Qualities
Individual
- Involve residents, families, external agencies and colleagues
- Speak up when things go wrong
Rehabilitation
- Understand person-centred care and can demonstrate treating people as individuals and respecting choices
- Promoting independence and encouraging appropriate risk taking
Integrity , Diversity, Openness and Honesty
- Ensuring no one is discriminated or excluded
- Understand human rights and Impact on care delivery
- Facilitating people to 'speak up’ about concerns and acting upon them
Talent & Energy
- Striving for quality in everything we do recognising and understanding what quality in care means for people using this service
- Being accepting on criticism and focusing on improving
- Being open to new opportunities for learning and identifying the limits of skill and knowledge
Heart of their Care
- Treating people with kindness
- Understanding the importance of empathy in all areas of employment
- Understanding the values of others and always providing a caring service
Highest Standards
- Focus on how thing could be done better and sharing ideas
- Understanding wellbeing and what is important to people using this service
- Improving outcomes for people
- Ensuring appropriate services are provided for people using the services