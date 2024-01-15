Therapy Assistant

Streatham, London

Reports to: Head of Therapy

Job Overview:

(Note: In addition to these functions employees are required to carry out such duties as may reasonably be required)

To provide a high standard of neuro therapy service to a wide range of patients with neurological conditions; that enables residents to access and maintain personal interests in accordance with best practice, agreed standards, legislation and within the financial budget

To provide a range of therapies to support the well being of all residents under the supervision of qualified therapists.

To work with the Therapy team in ensuring therapy plans are implemented, documented and evaluated. Ensure the programmes reflects the current population of the services’ wishes and preferences

To promote an enablement culture and approach to care within the British home

To maintain skills at a current level, undertake such training and development as required from time-to-time to maintain and progress knowledge

Therapy Assistant - Working Hours:

5 days over 7-day period, as agreed with the manager.

Therapy Assistant - Role Specific Duties:

Assist in the provision of physical/cognitive management programmes and report any changes in the resident’s condition.

Maintain the dignity and privacy of residents at all times, and assist in the smooth working of the therapy team.

Ensure equipment is clean, safe and in good working order, reporting any defects entering it in the maintenance book.

Undertake clinical and administrative duties as appropriate.

Attend ward and departmental meetings, as appropriate, maintaining good communication links with colleagues.

To work with the multidisciplinary team to promote rehabilitation and enablement to all client groups within the home.

Maintain focus on optimising patients’ functional abilities through appropriate rehabilitation input

Keep up to date with new techniques and technologies available for treating patients

To assist in the induction and orientation of new members of the therapy team

Supervise and teach, students and assistants

To attend and occasionally present at in-service training programmes, staff meetings, training sessions/courses (internally).

To attend all statutory and mandatory training as and when required to do so.

Therapy Assistant - Working with Others:

Develop effective working relationships with other employees within the service

Work in cooperation with members of the multi-disciplinary teams to maximise opportunities for people in the service

To work closely with the activity co-ordinator in provision of joint sessions

To work closely with the fundraising team in supporting relationships with outside stake holders and promoting therapeutic activities externally.

Therapy Assistant - Leading by Example:

Seek opportunities for personal and professional growth

Personal Responsibilities:

Attend statutory training and any other training as directed by the management

Therapy Assistant - General

Be responsible for the safe use of equipment used in carrying out physiotherapy duties and report any hazards or defects for repair through the appropriate channels

Maintain good relationships with other multi-professional visiting the home

Experience of working with a range of partner organisations.

Knowledge of the enabling approach to support people to meet their full potential

Evidence of continuous professional development

To comply with all statutory requirement and legislation i.e. Health & Safety, COSHH, Moving and Handling, Fire Safety, Environmental Health etc

This job description is not exhaustive and you may be required to undertake other duties commensurate with your position at the request of the Director of Care or person in charge of the home.

It is a condition of employment that this post is subject to a satisfactory Enhanced Disclosure and Barring check.

Values-Based Personal Qualities

Individual

Involve residents, families, external agencies and colleagues

Speak up when things go wrong

Rehabilitation

Understand person-centred care and can demonstrate treating people as individuals and respecting choices

Promoting independence and encouraging appropriate risk taking

Integrity , Diversity, Openness and Honesty

Ensuring no one is discriminated or excluded

Understand human rights and Impact on care delivery

Facilitating people to 'speak up’ about concerns and acting upon them

Talent & Energy

Striving for quality in everything we do recognising and understanding what quality in care means for people using this service

Being accepting on criticism and focusing on improving

Being open to new opportunities for learning and identifying the limits of skill and knowledge

Heart of their Care

Treating people with kindness

Understanding the importance of empathy in all areas of employment

Understanding the values of others and always providing a caring service

Highest Standards