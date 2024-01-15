Clinical Pharmacist | Southend on Sea, Essex | NHS Band equivalent Band 7 | Full time 37.5 hours per week Monday - Friday - 9.00 - 17.00 | Access to further training and progression opportunities including Oncology Training

Spire Wellesley Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Clinical Pharmacist. This role is ideally suited to someone who is looking for the challenge of delivering a comprehensive pharmacy service, as part of small friendly team, in a beautiful location.

Our Pharmacists are an integral part of a patients care plan, so you will have the opportunity to interact with patients across various departments to find out their pharmaceutical requirements, review medication history, current prescriptions and relevant clinical data.

Duties and responsibilities:

All our clinical teams are focused on delivering personalised care, and our Pharmacists play a key role in treating patients with empathy and compassion

You will provide advice and support to consultants, nurses and other clinicians ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost-effective use of medicines throughout the hospital

Build strong working relationships with colleagues and consultants and to work together to improve patient outcomes.

Suggest new processes/new equipment to improve health outcomes and increase safety throughout the hospital.

The majority of your time will be spent on the Ward with patients, talking to, and supporting them with discharge medicines, counselling on side effects, and intake requirements.

Supporting the onsite Prescribing Resident Doctor

Dispensary is a minimal part of the position here at the Hospital, and the role is predominantly focused on the Ward patient support.

Who we're looking for:

Pharmacists educated to degree level.

Current GPhC registration

Newly qualified Pharmacists are welcome to apply.

Excellent communicator as you will interact with patients on the Ward to find out their pharmaceutical requirements.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

Access discounts and offers, including cashback and reloadable and/or instantly available retail gift cards to help with day to day costs

Wellness screening

Private medical cover tailored to give you peace of mind from day one

Life assurance

Free onsite car parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850725333 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

