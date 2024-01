Radiographer/Mammographer

Radiographer/Mammography | Band 5/6 equivalent, Depending on experience | Harpenden, Hertfordshire | Part Time or Full Time | Mammography training offered

Spire Harpenden Hospital has an excellent opportunity for an experienced Radiographer or Mammographer to join our dedicated imaging team, working across our general and mammography functions.

Applications from general radiographers wanting to train and complete their PG Cert in Mammography will be considered.

Spire Harpenden Hospital offers comprehensive private hospital services in a comfortable and relaxed environment to patients from London and its northern counties - Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire. As the largest employer in Harpenden, the hospital prides itself in offering excellence in clinical quality, customer service and cleanliness. We have 5 state of the art Theatres and modern Surgical and Day Care Wards covering all major surgery, orthopaedics, gynaecology, plastics and medical patients amongst others.

Technical and scanning duties

Our imaging team constantly receive outstanding patient feedback; you will be working as part of this friendly team to support our patients throughout their radiology journey with Spire Healthcare. You will:

Be willing and flexible to work a variety of shifts, including rotation onto evening and weekend breast clinics

Utilising our extended appointment times to ensure that our patients receive the highest levels of patient care

Provide a high standard of scanning and imaging to all customers and patients

Understand and carry out daily QA protocol

Liaise with secretarial staff

Ensure technical and equipment problems are reported immediately

Maintain CPD to ensure competent technical skill and current awareness of technical developments

Who we're looking for:

HCPC Registered

Radiography Degree or equivalent

Ideally around 3 years experience in Radiography but less will be considered

Mammography experience would be an advantage, however we are willing to re- train an experienced and enthusiastic radiographer

You will be able to demonstrate your empathetic nature

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications