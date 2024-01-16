Radiographer - General/Mammographer

Radiographer/Mammography | Competitive Salary plus excellent benefits | Bristol | Full Time | Free Parking



Spire Bristol Hospital has an excellent opportunity for an experienced Radiographer or Mammographer to join our dedicated imaging team, working across our general and mammography functions.

Role purpose:

To be part of a team delivering high quality, efficient radiographic service. To provide highly skilled and specialised imaging for patients, to make informed decisions on the diagnostic imaging required and to demonstrate a professional, caring and responsible approach to the duties carried out.



Duties:

1. To work as a Radiographer to a high professional standard and to provide assistance, training and guidance to others, mainly to radiographers, helpers and students in order to maintain these standards.

3. To maintain knowledge of technical and clinical developments, attending professional training/development courses as appropriate and providing feedback that would benefit or enhance the service.

4. To ensure that an efficient throughput of patient examinations is achieved. This will also involve advice of the booking of appointments and advice on preparation as required.

5. To ensure that patients are cared for in the department especially in their own area of work. To communicate to patients and others any delays likely to affect them, and within the standards set by the HPC to describe examination findings, if appropriate

6. Checking patient's details prior to examination and ensuring that such details are present and correct on the request form/computer. Requests must be justified as per Spire protocol and as per statutory regulations; Ionising Radiations (Medical Exposure) Regulations (IR(ME)R) and the radiographer must use their professional judgement to refuse inappropriate requests. To ensure that patients are not pregnant prior to certain procedures.

7. Ensure that, on completion of examination, the patient is informed how they will get their results and that they may leave and arrangements are made for transport if necessary. Films should be sent to the clinician for reporting.

8. Ensure that radiation safety measures are being observed within the limits of the procedure being carried out and that his/her own standard of Radiation Protection is in accordance with the "Ionising Radiation Regulations 2018", IR(ME)R 2018 and any other relevant legislation.

9. To be responsible for own workflow and others within the designated area and prioritise requests within that area and to ensure a good throughput of patient examinations is achieved.



Who we're looking for:

- Diploma or Degree in Radiography

- HPC Registration

- Evidence of substantial CPD in clinically related and relevant subjects

- Mammographer: Certificate of Competency in Mammography or Post Graduate award

- Previous experience as a Radiographer/ Mammographer in an imaging department

- Competence across a range of radiographic skills supported by professional and specialist knowledge acquired through degree (BSc Honours in Radiography or equivalent qualification).

- Evidence of post registration continual professional development in relevant short courses.

- Knowledge of appropriate standards and external bodies, such as the Care Quality Commission

- Mammographer: carry out mammography examinations to a high standard which meets NHSBSP Quality Assurance Guidelines

- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

- IT literate and a competent user of the MS Office suite of products

- Able to deal effectively with challenging situations and challenging individuals

- Flexible approach to work and working patterns



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



