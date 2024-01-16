Bank Endoscopy Nurse

Staff Nurse | Endoscopy | Harpenden | Bank | Flexibility | Competitive Rates

Spire Harpenden Hospital is looking to recruit a Bank Staff Nurse for the Endoscopy team. This unmissable opportunity is suitable either for a Nurse who already works in Endoscopy. The successful application will join a committed and enthusiastic team and will be rewarded with progression and the opportunity work alongside some of the regions most experienced Consultants

Our dedicated endoscopy suite is fully equipped with modern state of the art Olympus equipment. Our service is driving towards JAG accreditation, so there is the opportunity to grow along with the role and eventually progress into a Senior role. There are numerous opportunities to further develop your Endoscopy skills through training.

Spire Harpenden Hospital offers comprehensive private hospital services in a comfortable and relaxed environment to patients from London and its northern counties - Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire. As the largest employer in Harpenden, the hospital prides itself in offering excellence in clinical quality, customer service and cleanliness. We have 5 state of the art Theatres and modern Surgical and Day Care Wards covering all major surgery, orthopaedics, gynaecology, plastics and medical patients amongst others.

Duties and responsibilities:

Caring for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures

Working across multi-disciplinary teams

According to an individual patient's needs, being able to assess, plan, implement and evaluate their care

Who we're looking for:

NMC registered Nurse with no restriction on practice

It would be advantageous to have at least 12 months experience of working in Endoscopy or another specialism and have knowledge of JAG accreditation

Benefits:

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Louise Tankard on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications