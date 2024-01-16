Bank Registered Nurse, OPD

Duties and responsibilities
- You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.
- Assist in the delivery of care to meet the individuals' health and wellbeing needs.
- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.
- Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.
- Promote best practice in health and safety and security.
- Assist in maintaining and developing services.
Who we're looking for
- You will be a Registered Nurse.
- Be used to working in teams with minimum supervision.
- Experience of working in an acute environment.
- Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration.
- A surgical background is desirable but we are happy to consider Nurses with an interest in developing their experience in this field.
Benefits:
- We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.
Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications