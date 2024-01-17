Healthcare Assistant | Theatre| Band 2/3 equivalent salary| Havant, Hampshire | Support with Assistant Theatre Practitioner Training - after qualifying period

Spire Portsmouth Hospital has an exciting and rewarding full time opportunity for a Theatre Support Worker to join their dynamic team. This role forms an intrinsic part of our clinical team, working alongside our staff in either Endoscopy, Theatre or Recovery.

*Monday to Saturday - to cover shifts between 7.30-20:30 (37.5 hours per week)

Spire Portsmouth Hospital offers world-class care within beautiful surroundings and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, you can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to personalised treatments and as much aftercare as you clinically need.



Duties and responsibilities:



- Assist the multi-disciplinary team in Theatres by providing an efficient and sensitive supporting role

- Be at the forefront of providing exceptional customer service to our valued patients, as you escort them between the wards, departments and theatre suites and deliver their meals

- Handling of equipment, medical records, specimens and line



Who we're looking for:

- An experienced, and preferably NVQ level 2/3 qualified, Healthcare Assistant / Support Worker

- Previous experience within a theatre environment is desirable but training could be provided for a suitable candidate with demonstrable experience in Hospital setting

- You will need outstanding communication skills, and you will be able to follow instructions precisely



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sherine Lowers on 07885706278 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications