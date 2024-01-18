Ref:CB-DJ-IE-C-1_357
Obstetrics & Gynaecology Registrars
DoctorJobs Ireland is a medical recruitment agency, recruiting doctors for contract and locum roles in public & private hospitals across Ireland.
We are currently seeking applications for Obstetrics & Gynaecology Registrars for a Hospital in the South of Ireland.
This is an excellent opportunity to progress your career while working directly for a highly respected hospital, offering good working hours where basic pay can be supplemented by overtime and other allowances.
Requirements:
Registration with the Irish Medical Council
- Relevant Qualifications
- Relevant Experience
- Eligible to work in Ireland
- Excellent communication skills - IELTS/OET if applicable
-
For further details about this excellent opportunity please apply with your latest C.V.
*You must be registered with IMC to practice medicine in Ireland.*