Ref:HIE-CB-HN-D-EXECNS_1416
Medical / Surgical Ward Nurse
Doctorjobs
Dublin
4 hours ago
Mid-level
Full-time
Candidates must be NMBI registered

Have at least two years of recent relevant post-registration nursing experience in an acute hospital setting.

  • Technical and Professional Expertise
  • Quality and Risk Management
  • Teamwork
  • patient-centered
  • Communication and Interpersonal skills

Excellent opportunity for the right candidate.

Please apply with your CV to find out more about this role and other nurse vacancies.

