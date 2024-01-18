For Employers
Ref:HIE-CB-HN-C-EXNS_599
Staff Nurses Ireland - Cork
Doctorjobs
Cork
Cork
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Mid-level
Mid-level
Full-time
Full-time
Medicine / Healthcare
Medicine / Healthcare

Staff Nurses required for a care home in Cork, Ireland. This nursing job requires excellent clinical skills and experience in an elderly care setting.

The successful candidate will participate in providing comprehensive nursing care to patients using evidence-based practice and adjusting resources to ensure continuity of care.

Applicants must hold current NMBI registration.

Please apply with your C.V for further details on this role and other staff nurse opportunities.

