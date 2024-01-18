Ref:HIE-CB-D-MDEXER_96
MAU Registrars
Posted date
4 hours ago
Medicine / HealthcareJob categoryMedicine / Healthcare
We are seeking applications from Registrars
Essential requirements:
* Currently registered with the Irish Medical Council (IMC)
* Relevant Clinical Experience (Min 3+ years relevant post qualification experience & training)
* Membership Royal College of Physicians Ireland or UK an advantage
* Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
* IELTS/OET
Please apply with your CV for further details