For Employers
For Employers
Ref:HIE-CB-D-MDEXER_96
MAU Registrars
Company logo - click to visit company page
Doctorjobs
View 29 jobs
DublinLocation
Dublin
4 hours ago
Posted date
4 hours ago
Mid-levelMinimum level
Mid-level
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
Medicine / HealthcareJob category
Medicine / Healthcare

MAU Registrars

We are seeking applications from Registrars

Essential requirements:

* Currently registered with the Irish Medical Council (IMC)

* Relevant Clinical Experience (Min 3+ years relevant post qualification experience & training)

* Membership Royal College of Physicians Ireland or UK an advantage

* Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

* IELTS/OET

 

 

Please apply with your CV for further details

Related tags
JOB SUMMARY
MAU Registrars
Company logo - click to visit company page
Doctorjobs
Dublin
4 hours ago
Mid-level
Full-time