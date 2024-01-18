For Employers
Ref:HIE-CB-DL-MDEXECDR_6000002
Oncology SHO Donegal
Donegal
Donegal
4 hours ago
Posted date
4 hours ago
Entry / Junior
Entry / Junior
Full-time
Full-time
Medicine / Healthcare
Medicine / Healthcare

SHO Medical Oncology - Accepting Applications - Donegal

This is an excellent opportunity for a suitably qualified doctor to progress your career.

 

Essential requirements:

* Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC)

* Relevant Clinical Experience (Min 3+ years relevant post qualification experience & training)

* IELTS/OET - If required

 

We look forward to hearing from you:

– Please apply with your CV for further details –

-- Medical Doctor Jobs Available across Ireland and multiple specialties for Senior House Officer, Registrar, Senior Registrar, and Consultant Grades --

