Ref:HIE-CB-DR-NCHD_5
NCHD - Ireland
4 hours agoPosted date
4 hours ago
Medicine / HealthcareJob categoryMedicine / Healthcare
Accepting applications from NCHD's Nationwide
We are currently seeking applications from Registrars and Senior House Officers
The following positions are available:
- Emergency Medicine
- General Medicine
- Surgery
- Obstetrics & Gynaecology
- Paediatrics
- Oncology
- Orthopaedic Surgery
- RMO
- Anaesthetics
- ENT
- Haematology
- MAU
- Urology
- General Adult Psychiatry
- CAMHS Psychiatry
Essential requirements:
* Currently registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC)
* Relevant Clinical Experience (Min 3+ years relevant post qualification experience & training)
* Membership an advantage
* IELTS/OET
Please apply with your C.V for further details.