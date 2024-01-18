For Employers
For Employers
Ref:HIE-CB-DR-NCHD_5
NCHD - Ireland
Company logo - click to visit company page
Doctorjobs
View 29 jobs
DublinLocation
Dublin
4 hours ago
Posted date
4 hours ago
Mid-levelMinimum level
Mid-level
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
Medicine / HealthcareJob category
Medicine / Healthcare

Accepting applications from NCHD's Nationwide

We are currently seeking applications from Registrars and Senior House Officers

 

The following positions are available:

  • Emergency Medicine
  • General Medicine
  • Surgery 
  • Obstetrics & Gynaecology
  • Paediatrics
  • Oncology
  • Orthopaedic Surgery
  • RMO
  • Anaesthetics
  • ENT
  • Haematology
  • MAU
  • Urology
  • General Adult Psychiatry
  • CAMHS Psychiatry

 

Essential requirements:

* Currently registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC)

* Relevant Clinical Experience (Min 3+ years relevant post qualification experience & training)

* Membership an advantage

* IELTS/OET

 

Please apply with your C.V for further details.

Related tags
JOB SUMMARY
NCHD - Ireland
Company logo - click to visit company page
Doctorjobs
Dublin
4 hours ago
Mid-level
Full-time