Ref:HIE-CB-W-MDEXEC_838
SHO - General Adult Psychiatry
GalwayLocation
Galway
3 hours ago
Posted date
3 hours ago
Entry / JuniorMinimum level
Entry / Junior
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
Medicine / HealthcareJob category
Medicine / Healthcare

SHO General Adult Psychiatry 

Now accepting applications for SHOs in General Adult Psychiatry. You will be working within an exceptionally supportive working environment with attractive benefits and ongoing career development opportunities.

 

Essential requirements:

* Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC)

* Relevant Clinical Experience (relevant post qualification experience & training)

* IELTS/OET

 

We look forward to hearing from you:

-- Medical Doctor Jobs Available across Ireland and multiple specialties for Senior House Officer, Registrar, Senior Registrar, and Consultant Grades --
-- Contact us with your CV for further details –

