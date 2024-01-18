Ref:HIE-CB-W-MDEXECDR_637
Registrar - Medicine for the Elderly
3 hours agoPosted date
3 hours ago
Medicine / Healthcare
Registrar Medicine for the Elderly - Waterford
This is an excellent opportunity for a suitably qualified doctor to progress your career.
Essential requirements:
* Currently registered with the Irish Medical Council (IMC)
* Relevant Clinical Experience (Min 3+ years relevant post qualification experience & training)
* MRCP Ireland or UK an advantage
* IELTS/OET - If required
– Please apply with your CV for further details –
JOB SUMMARY
Registrar - Medicine for the Elderly
Waterford
3 hours ago
Mid-level
Full-time