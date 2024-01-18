We are currently seeking applications for Anaesthesia SHO's for a hospital in Dublin.

This is an excellent opportunity to progress your career while working for a well-known academic teaching hospital.

This is a 6/12 month position on a salary basis with the possibility of an extension.

The Ideal Candidate will have:

Recent experience in Emergency Medicine

Irish or UK experience ideally but not essential

Ability to work as part of a diverse team

Strong commitment to high-quality patient care

Requirements:

Registration with the Irish Medical Council

Relevant Qualifications

Relevant Experience

Eligible to work in Ireland

Excellent communication skills - IELTS/OET if applicable

We are happy to talk to you further about this excellent opportunity, please apply with your latest C.V. for further information.

DoctorJobs Ireland is a medical recruitment agency, recruiting doctors for contract and locum roles in public & private hospitals across Ireland.

*You must be registered with IMC to practice medicine in Ireland.*