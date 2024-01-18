For Employers
Orthopaedic Registrar Dublin
Company logo - click to visit company page
Doctorjobs
View 29 jobs
DublinLocation
Dublin
3 hours ago
Posted date
3 hours ago
Mid-levelMinimum level
Mid-level
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
Medicine / HealthcareJob category
Medicine / Healthcare

We are currently seeking applications for Orthopaedic Registrars for a teaching hospital in Dublin, Ireland.

This is an excellent opportunity to progress your career while working directly for a highly respected teaching hospital, offering good working hours where basic pay can be supplemented by overtime and other allowances.

 

Immediately available posts and start dates.

 

Requirements:

  • Registration with the Irish Medical Council
  • Relevant Qualifications
  • Relevant Experience
  • Eligible to work in Ireland
  • Excellent communication skills -  IELTS/OET if applicable 

 

For further details about this excellent opportunity please apply with your latest C.V.

 

Find doctor jobs today with the doctorjobs.net recruiter team. DoctorJobs Ireland is a medical recruitment agency, recruiting doctors for contract and locum roles in public & private hospitals across Ireland.

*You must be registered with IMC to practice medicine in Ireland.*

