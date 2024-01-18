For Employers
Ref:CB-DJ-IE-D-042
General Medicine Registrars
Dublin
Dublin
3 hours ago
Posted date
3 hours ago
Mid-level
Mid-level
Full-time
Full-time
Medicine / Healthcare
Medicine / Healthcare

DoctorJobs Ireland is a medical recruitment agency, recruiting doctors for contract and locum roles in public & private hospitals across Ireland.

We are currently seeking applications for Registrars in General Medicine for a well-known academic teaching hospital in Dublin, Ireland.

This is an excellent opportunity to progress your career while working directly for a highly respected hospital, offering good working hours where basic pay can be supplemented by overtime and other allowances.

 

Immediately available posts and start dates.

 

Requirements:

  • Registration with the Irish Medical Council
  • Relevant Qualifications
  • Relevant Experience
  • Eligible to work in Ireland
  • Excellent communication skills -  IELTS/OET if applicable 

 

For further details about this excellent opportunity please apply with your latest C.V.

*You must be registered with IMC to practice medicine in Ireland.*

