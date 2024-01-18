Ref:CB-DJ-IE--C-1_357
SHO in Paediatrics
3 hours agoPosted date
Entry / JuniorMinimum levelEntry / Junior
Medicine / HealthcareJob categoryMedicine / Healthcare
We are currently seeking applications for Paediatric SHO's for a number of hospitals in the South of Ireland.
This is an excellent opportunity to progress your career while working for a well-known academic teaching hospital.
This is a 6/12 month position on a salary basis with the possibility of an extension.
The Ideal Candidate will have:
- Recent experience in Paediatric Medicine
- Irish or UK experience ideally but not essential
- Ability to work as part of a diverse team
- Strong commitment to high-quality patient care
Requirements:
- Registration with the Irish Medical Council
- Relevant Qualifications
- Relevant Experience
- Eligible to work in Ireland
- Excellent communication skills - IELTS/OET if applicable
We are happy to talk to you further about this excellent opportunity, please apply with your latest C.V. for further information.
DoctorJobs Ireland is a medical recruitment agency, recruiting doctors for contract and locum roles in public & private hospitals across Ireland.
*You must be registered with IMC to practice medicine in Ireland.*