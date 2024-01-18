Bank Mammographer | Solihull | Competitive Rate plus Enhancements and Excellent Benefits |

We are looking for an experienced Bank Mammographer to join our dedicated imaging team, working across mammography functions.

So why Spire Parkway? We are a relatively small but mighty department, striving to provide outstanding personalised care by being flexible, innovative and proudly working together as a team.

Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull, West Midlands offers a comprehensive range of private hospital services. Our hospital is rated Good by the CQC for all parts of the inspection except for Patient Care, which is rated Outstanding. The report states, "Staff treated patients with compassion and kindness, respected their privacy and dignity, took account of their individual needs, and helped them understand their conditions. They provided emotional support to patients, families and carers."



Our dedicated hospital team are passionate about excellent patient care and we offer a range of specialist treatments to patients across Birmingham, Warwickshire and the West Midlands. This includes diagnostic services, rehabilitation, cutting-edge surgical procedures and excellence in specialist fields like orthopaedics, women's health and cancer care. We have 51 bedrooms and five operating theatres.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Provide highly skilled and specialised Mammography and general imaging for patients within the radiographic department.

- Provide specialized Mammography advice to patients

- The post-holder should be a skilled Radiographer/Mammographer willing to rotate across other modalities

- This role will provide the individual with the opportunity to build on and extend their clinical expertise.

- Education and training are key elements of the department and therefore role extension and further learning is encouraged.

- Flexibility and innovation are fundamental to this role and strong communication skills are essential

Who we're looking for:

- HCPC Registered

- Post Graduate certificate Mammography

- Flexibility to support our clinic hours

What do we offer?

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



