Pharmacist | Band 6 / 7 Equivalent DOE | 4 or 5 Days Per Week | Warrington

Spire Cheshire Hospital is looking for a highly motivated and experienced Pharmacist to join our high performing Pharmacy Team. This is your opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level.

At Spire Cheshire Hospital, we provide outstanding personalised care for our patients and are extremely proud to be rated as Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). We offer fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to treatment and aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities

To provide advice and support to consultants, patients and the multidisciplinary team ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost-effective use of medicines

To provide safe and effective inpatient post-op surgical medicines advice and undertake ward clinical medication reviews

To advise the hospital and its departments on the safe management of medicines, ensuring compliance with current legislation and professional standards

To promote a multidisciplinary, patient focused approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service

To plan, deliver and evaluate pharmaceutical care to meet inpatient and outpatient needs ensuring efficient workflow

To provide an exemplary pharmacy service in accordance with current legislation, accepted professional and ethical standards and clinical requirements.

Who we're looking for You will be a GPHC registered Pharmacist

Have a minimum of one-year post-graduation experience, ideally in a hospital environment

Excellent communication and organisational skills are key to continue our high standards of patient care. Working Hours: 32 or 40 hours per week available



Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits;

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to: