Bank Registered Nurse - Wards

Surgical Ward Registered Nurse | Surgical | Brentwood | Bank | Competitive hourly rate | Flexible working hours |

Spire Hartswood Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Bank Staff Nurse to join our dynamic and experienced surgical nursing team on the surgical ward.

Spire Hartswood Hospital is a 49 bed hospital with 4 theatres and offers a comprehensive range of services and facilities. Our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care.

Duties and responsibilities

You will be working on a surgical ward as part of our nursing team.

Be responsible for delivering pre and post-operative care to the range of surgical specialities that are cared for.

Additional responsibilities are also afforded all staff in order to ensure a competent and efficiently run ward.

Who we're looking for

Current NMC Registration with no restrictions or conditions to practice.

Surgical experience essential.

Minimum of 12 months post registration.

Passion for providing clinically excellent care.

Willingness to grow, develop and innovate in their practice.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free car park close by

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850 725333 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.