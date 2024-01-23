Clinical Governance Manager | Governance | Brentwood | Full time | No nights.

Spire Hartswood hospital have an exciting opportunity for a Clinical Governance Manager to lead and manage all aspects of Clinical Governance. This role will also involve team management of the existing Clinical Governance team. This is an excellent opportunity for an experienced Clinical Governance professional to develop their career in a hospital setting. This role is full time (37.5 hours) working Monday to Friday.

Spire Hartswood Hospital is a 49 bed hospital with 4 theatres and offers a comprehensive range of services and facilities. Our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care.

Duties and responsibilities:

To work closely with the Matron, Hospital Director and MAC Chairman in leading clinical quality and the Clinical Governance strategy within the hospital.

To take an active role in ensuring compliance with all hospital regulatory requirements.

To display and promote excellent clinical leadership in all areas of the hospital. To promote excellent customer service throughout the hospital, facilitating and co-ordinating corporate and local customer service initiatives and providing appropriate support to colleagues.

To provide and develop strong leadership for all aspects of the role initiating optimal clinical standards, managing business objectives, and aspiring to being the leading private healthcare provision within the locality.

To promote and facilitate effective and timely lines of communication within the teams, building relationships with all customer groups, and effecting delivery of actions.

Who we're looking for:

Experience in a Clinical Governance leadership role.

Clinical background as a nurse or similar would be preferred but not essential.

People management and team leadership experience.

Experience in report writing.

Good working knowledge of the CQC.

The ability to take responsibility for a vital position within our hospital and develop strong working relationships with the senior management team and heads of department.

Passionate about Clinical Governance.

Good negotiator with excellent communication skills.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park.

We commit to our employees' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850725333 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.