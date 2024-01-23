Full Time Night Nurse

The magnificent two-acre site offers 53 en-suite bedrooms as well as 16 stunning independent living apartments based in the beautiful Devonshire countryside. Hatherleigh Nursing Home is part of Evolve Care Group who introduced at the beginning of 2022 their #EvolveBBB campaign, inviting every team member to be part of a new, bespoke training programme. The programme is split into 7 modules and has been designed as part of the group’s pledge to build back better within adult social care after covid.

The modules are based on the fundamental petals connected to Professor Thomas Kitwood’s flower of needs – Identity, Occupation, Comfort, Inclusion, Attachment. We invite you to visit https://www.hatherleighnursinghome.com/who-is-thomas-kitwood/ for more information about Thomas Kitwood and an insight into our care home’s ethos.

We share with you feedback from a recently appointed nurse in our Hatherleigh nursing home on how they felt about our recruitment process and our connection to Thomas Kitwood:

“This is the best interview I’ve ever had; I’ve had so much information on the household model, Thomas Kitwood and Evolve’s values. The entire process has been flawless. So informative”

“You offer Nursing as it should be, offering people care as they should have. How can anyone say that does not stand out as excellence, it gives people like me hope that nursing homes can be places that offer such amazing, person-centred care.”

Benefits:

Just some of the benefits of working at Hatherleigh Nursing Home include:

Excellent Hourly Rate

Paid breaks!

Complimentary meals

Bank Holiday Enhancement

Free DBS

Unlimited access to our Refer a Friend bonus scheme

Full-time working pattern, part-time working pattern and bank hours are offered

Automatic enrolment into our pension scheme

Relocation assistance offered

A fully funded, CPD accredited training programme like no other

A 24/7 specialist welfare help line for guidance, support and general health questions

Experience:

Qualified and registered with the NMC

Confident in all areas of care planning and delivery

To have leadership qualities; to lead, motivate and mentor the team

To have a genuine passion to care for people

Be able to communicate at all levels

If you want to know more about Hatherleigh, Evolve and how you are supported as a nurse within our organisation then please connect today!