Bank Staff Nurse - Ward

Staff Nurse | Surgical Ward | Bank- Flexible Working| Havant, Hampshire

Spire Portsmouth Hospital has an exciting opportunity to join the staffing bank as a Staff Nurse on the surgical ward. The successful applicant will work with a variety of surgical patients ranging from general surgery to highly complex cases.

Spire Portsmouth Hospital offers world-class care within beautiful surroundings and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, you can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to personalised treatments and as much aftercare as you clinically need.

Duties and responsibilities:

- You will be working across a large ward with private ensuite rooms providing post-surgical care to patients

- Take the patient through their full hospital stay - from admittance to release

- The opportunity to grow and develop with the team and hospital

- Taking part in clinical skills training to empower you to feel confident in providing effective care for a wide variety of specialisms

- Working on a ratio of 1 nurse to 5 or 6 patients giving you the time to give complete care to your patients

Who we're looking for:

- Current NMC registration with no restriction on practise

- Competence across a range of nursing skills

- Experience of working in teams with minimum supervision

It would be advantageous to :

- Current NMC registration - with no restrictions on your practice

- Surgical experience would be ideal; however, we are open to any acute care experience

- Open to newly qualified nurses who have completed their preceptorship

- Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

- Strong communication skills

- Flexibility to work rotation of days and nights

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Smart spending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

- Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

- Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people